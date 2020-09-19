Gauahar Khan is revered by her fans for her fabulous fashion game - a glimpse of which she gave us with her Bigg Boss 7 stint. She is innately sartorial and a perfect testimony of this culminated into her fashion label, Gauahargeous. She often styles herself but dolls up as the occasion demands with her fashion stylist Devki Bhatt. A former supermodel, her resume has other virtues like being an exceptional dancer and an actor par excellence. An affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence are why we love her the most! She demonstrated this exceptional style play, yet again and recently with a floral ethnic look. A kurta set was from the homegrown label, Itraake. Sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

The now wardrobe ubiquitous contemporary block printed kurta sets with its many variations is festive and translates well as daily wear too. Here's a closer look at Gauahar's interpretation of the sharara. Gauahar Khan Gets the Sweetest Birthday Wish From Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar Khan - Kurta Shenanigans

A Gulbano Mehr set featured a printed hand block printed kurta, pants, dupatta set was worth Rs.3920. Delicate gold bangles and delicate studs upped the look. Sleek hair, juttis and subtle glam completed her look. When Gauahar Khan Looked Like a Floral Dream for Eid Al-Fitr Festivities!

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the mockumentary, The Office, the Indian adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name for Hotstar's new label Hotstar Specials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).