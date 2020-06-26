Huma Qureshi! She regaled us right from the word go as Mohsina Hamid in the Anurag Kashyap directed gritty gang-war drama, Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012. While Huma's obvious on-screen versatility never ceases to amaze, off-screen, she keeps the experimental streak going. With her understated beauty in place, Huma has had her fair share of experimental fashion, courtesy different stylist sensibilities. But she stands apart, courtesy of embracing the curves and channelling them into ensembles that may or may not necessarily be appealing. Currently, Huma's enlisted the styling precision of fashion stylist Kavita Lakhani. A throwback vibe of Huma giving the striped pantsuit a spin caught our attention. The well-tailored outfit delivers, not only in terms of its crispness but also the way Huma styled it.

It would be safe to say that Huma has put those days of drab styles behind her. Her fashion fabulosities of Cannes 2018 and 2019 stints showing just being the perfect testimonies. Here's a closer look at her pantsuit moment. Huma Qureshi Cannes Journey: Two Years of Edgy Fashion, Sensational Spunk and Red Carpet Sass!

Huma Qureshi - Striped Sass

A striped pantsuit by Ajiesh Oberoi featuring an off-shoulder fitted top, cropped pants and a jacket. Red stilettos, a slick bun and nude glam completed her look. Huma Qureshi Is Channeling That Pristine White Vibe With a Dash of Subtle Glam in These Throwback Pictures!

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Huma was last seen as Shalini in Leila, a dystopian drama web Netflix series based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Prayaag Akbar that follows the story of Shalini, who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in near future. She will be seen in a cameo appearance in Ghoomketu, an upcoming comedy-drama film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles.

