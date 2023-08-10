Kylie Jenner, the prominent member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates her birthday on August 10. After starring in the very popular reality TV show based on the life of the Kardashians, Kylie decided to have a brand of her own. And that started her entrepreneurial journey. Jenner today is a makeup mogul with the brand Kylie Cosmetics registered under her name. And of course, she continues to be one of the major and renowned members of the fashion world. Kylie Jenner is Obsessed With Barbiecore; 8 Times She Embraced This Trend!

Kylie Jenner's name is enough to garner headlines for a brand. She's a frequent attendee at the Paris and New York Fashion Week and her appearances make enough noise. From some of the most whimsical designs to bold appearances, Jenner's choices will always grab your eyeballs, no matter the occasion. She's a connoisseur of luxury fashion but that's common among all Kardashian-Jenner sisters. A yummy mummy to two gorgeous kids, Kylie's red carpet looks should be discussed more often and that's exactly what we will be doing today. Kylie Jenner's Street Style Looks That Are So Easy to Carry!

On Kylie Jenner's birthday, let's check out some of her most dramatic red carpet-looks, shall we?

Sheer Beauty

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some Drama For the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Bride is Sporty

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Damn 'Wild'

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness Personified

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lovely in Lavender

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Barbie-Inspired

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kylie Jenner!

