Kylie Jenner, one of the most popular members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates her birthday on August 10. The beauty mogul who should be credited for her successful business is also a fashionista we root for. Kylie has undergone a massive transformation since her days on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We have seen her as a child and how she has evolved into being one of Hollywood's most noted celebrities. While the girl likes to live her life Queen size, she also has an enviable wardrobe that deserves your attention.

Kylie Jenner's style, like all Kardashians, is more bold and raunchy. She likes her plunging necklines, bodycon dresses and thigh-high slits and can ace them like a pro. A red carpet marvel, she knows how to make heads turn. While Jenner often spends her time travelling and pampering her little daughter, Stormi, she also takes out enough time to update her wardrobe on a regular basis. Kylie's strong sense of styling is synonymous with her billionaire tag and her wardrobe is filled with couture pieces from all over the world. On days when she isn't setting Instagram on fire, Jenner is busy flaunting her hot body in her designer pieces.

On that note, let's pick some of her best red carpet outings from the recent past. The ones where she dazzled like no one else.

In Versace

In Tom Ford

In Ralph & Russo

In Prabal Gurung

In Jeremy Scott

In Balmain

In Alexander Wang

Recently, Kylie was ranked at number four position in the Instagram rich list of 2021. The list was calculated basis on how much do these celebs charge per post. While Christiano Ronaldo secured the top position, Dwayne Johnson came in second.

