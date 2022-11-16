Just while we were missing Kylie Jenner from the social media scenario, the beauty mogul decided to make two stellar appearances in a short span of time. While Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian is busy dropping style bombs, Jenner is not way behind. She recently attended the baby2baby gala this year and also marked her attendance at the CFDA Awards. And guess what was the similarity between these events? Yep, Kylie emerged as the best dressed in both of 'em. Kylie Jenner Dishing Out Some 'Red' Hot Fashion Goals in her Black Crop Top and Faux Leather Pants (View Pics).

For the appearance at the CFDA Awards, Kylie chose a vintage black Mugler gown sans any jewellery. She opted for a classic hair bun and settled with black pumps instead. With nude glossy lips, highlighted cheeks, dewy eyes and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Kylie's look for the night certainly earned her some praise from all over and she instantly found a place in our best-dressed list.

And while we were still obsessing over Jenner's look from Awards night, she returned with yet another dramatic appearance. This time she chose a custom creation from Loewe and looked fabulous in her black evening gown. The halter neck sheer gown with a thigh-high slit looked remarkable on the entrepreneur and we are certainly impressed with her current winning streak on the red carpet. Let's Talk About Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's New Louis Vuitton Bag Which Is Priced At Over $1000.

Now that we have elaborated on both of her looks, which one did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter or simply select the option from the box below.

Which Kylie Jenner Look Did You Like the Most? Kylie Jenner in Mugler Kylie Jenner in Loewe

