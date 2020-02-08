Kylie Jenner Shares Super Hot Semi-Nude Pictures From Her Racy Photoshoot For Playboy Magazine (View Throwback Pics)

Kylie Jenner. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One can never get bored when it comes to the shenanigans of the Kardashian and Jenner families! Kylie Jenner, being one of the youngest of this sensational wealthy family, has all the eyes on her all the time. Her Instagram account is the door to her personal and professional outings. The recent one is everything her fans will go gaga over! The American media personality shared semi nude images of herself from a throwback racy Playboy magazine's photo-shoot. Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump In This UNSEEN Throwback Pregnancy Photo.

The reality TV star can be seen draped in a sheer blue material, leaving nothing to the imagination. As hot as she looks, the diva knows how to pull off the risque shoots like these and make them count. Check out the super hot photos of the 22-year-old from her last year's shoot.

Kylie Jenner's Racy Photo-shoot

View this post on Instagram playboy outtakes 🕊☁️ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2020 at 10:27am PST

These pictures were creatively directed by her then-boyfriend Travis Scott. Even though the beauty mogul has broken up with him, the rumours of their reconciliation are in full swing. Now, with Kylie sharing the throwback photos directed by him, only adds fuel to the fire.

A few days ago, Kylie's social media feed stole all the attention, thanks to her little girl Stormi. The hottie threw a grand birthday bash for her 2-year-old daughter that took internet to the storm. The butterflies, flowers and miniatures themed 'Stormi world' was dreamier than one's dream and the pictures were all over! Well, what's next that her followers will get to see?