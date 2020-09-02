Wish to see a sexy sailor? Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram account at this very moment. The makeup mogul is surely stirring up some sexy storm via her new upload and her picture is all things sensuous. Kylie turned into a sexy sailor and her nautical stripes outfit was inspired by the new summer sailor collection of her Kylie cosmetics. Kylie wore a similar outfit worn by the sailor girl illustrations on her product packagings in blue, red, and white. Kylie Jenner's Hot and Happening Instagram Post Will Make You Sweat (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner's off-shoulder nautical stripes crop top gave her ample scope to flaunt her bosoms. And let's not ignore her red hot matte lips with smoky eyes and fake eyelashes from her new collections. Jenner's probably the sexiest sailor we have ever come across and we are clearly smitten by her new pic. It redefines the world glamour for us and we can't wait to own her new exciting range of makeup products. Kylie Jenner Enjoying her Shower is the Hottest Picture You'll See on the Internet Today.

Kylie Jenner Posing as a Sexy Sailor

Kylie Jenner as a sexy sailor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie’s new Sailor Summer collection consists of five essential items including a pressed eyeshadow palette, matte lip kit, lip gloss, eyeshadow sticks, and eyelashes. Girls are already swooning over her new range and going by its early reviews, the collection is a huge hit in the beauty market already.

