Malaika Arora is Hotness Personified in her Black Gaurav Gupta Outfit (View Pics)

Malaika Arora needs no reason to look hot. She can simply put on her running shorts and a sports bra and yet look like the woman of every man's dream. The yummy mummy of B-town is probably the hottest woman in the entertainment circuit currently and her charm refuses to die. For someone who believes age is just a number and tosses it like a coin, Mala is an icon for so many. She lives her life by her own rules and believes in slaying all the time. On days when she isn't working out like 24x7 (we personally believe she has an all-day workout routine), she's busy attempting some bold fashion statements that look ravishing on her. Malaika Arora in a Sequined Powersuit Is All About Being Edgy and Extra (View Pics).

Malaika Arora's black Gaurav Gupta outfit includes a pair of black pants with matching off-shoulder top with a rather deep and plunging neckline. The lady sure likes to flaunt her assets and there's no big deal in that. It's time we stop fussing around who should wear what at what age. If you can own it, you must wear it.

Malaika picked a pair of gold hoop earrings to go with her hot look and settled for smoky eyes, curled eyelashes and brown lips. Highlighted cheeks and well-defined brows further added an extra wow element to her already stunning look. DAMN! Malaika Arora Drapes A Sexy Fashion Forward Six-Yard For Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and It’s Literally Wow (View Pics).

Malaika sure knows how to steal anyone's thunder, doesn't she? The actress and her fashion choices are often the talk of the town and she certainly enjoys all the attention. And hey, the feeling of having all eyes on you is never easy. You need guts to be Malaika Arora and not everyone has it!