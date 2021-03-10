Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa strikes a mean pose in her latest Instagram picture. In the photo, Mia strikes a pose in a cut-out mustard-coloured dress in, flaunting her tiny waist. She stands against the backdrop of a forest. "Damn, I look mean," she wrote as caption with a chick emoji. The image currently has over 770K likes. XXX Star Renee Gracie vs OnlyFans Queen Mia Khalifa, Who Wins the Sexy Santa Faceoff? Check out the Hottest Stars’ Sizzling Holiday Looks.

Last month, Mia found herself in the line of fire among Indian social media users, for coming out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. She had tweeted: ""What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest." Happy Birthday, Mia Khalifa! 9 HOT Gym Pics of the OnlyFans Queen That Will Make You Fall in Love with Her All Over Again.

Check Out Mia Khalifa's Instagram Post Below:

Her tweet came after international pop sensation Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg expressed concern over the issue.

