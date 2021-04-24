Mouni Roy is making the most of summer, isn't she? The actress is busy marveling at the sunsets while posing in her cutesy pink co-ord set. While the colour is delightful, we are also loving its soft cotton fabric that is perfect for this scorching heat. While we are busy scouting for just the right outfit to wear this summer, Mouni lends us a helping hand and points towards the direction we should be looking at. We are certainly taking these styling tips from the Gold actress and actively looking for something as simple but charming as that. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Karisma Kapoor, Who Nailed This Monochrome Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra Better?

Mouni Roy's light pink outfit comes with a blouse and a skirt - a silhouette that's always in vogue. With its soft hues and breathable fabric, she's able to exude all the right vibes needed to beat this summer heat. Mouni has kept her look simple with loose hair and no jewellery to go with her outfit. A pair of flats and nude makeup complemented her look further. If you're looking for something refreshing to wear this season, this is the outfit or something similar that you should pick. Mouni Roy Makes a Compelling Case for Bawsy Fashion Through Her Pinstripe Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni is currently waiting for the release of her next, Brashmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She's playing the role of an antagonist in it. She was last seen in London Confidential, a ZEE5 Original that was shot and released amidst a pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).