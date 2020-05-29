Sanjana Sanghi Is Athleisure Chic in This Photoshoot for Adidas Originals!

Sanjana Sanghi is Athleisure Chic for Adidas campaign (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is all of 23, but this quintessential industry outsider keeps the fashion vines abuzz with her one-of-a-kind salient style offerings. Understated elegance and a distinctive minimalist streak drives her fuss-free fashion arsenal. Not the one to dabble into trends blindly, Sanjana has a rare penchant to rake in classics and contemporary styles with equal elan. She believes in accompanying her styles with a subtle beauty and hair game. These and many more reasons rendered her as the perfect brand ambassador for the leading sports lifestyle brand, Adidas. Giving the athleisure vibe a worthy tap with this look, courtesy her go-to fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira, Sanjana packs a punch! Sanjana conceptualised and donned the cap of creative director for this photoshoot celebrating culture makers, boundary pushers and limit breakers.

Sanjana Sanghi, all set to make her debut as a leading lady in Dil Bechara already has 3 major box-office successes with Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns to her credit. A graduate from LSR College, Delhi, Sanjana is a common face of advertisements too. Here's a closer look at her style. Sanjana Sanghi Goes Desi Glam Chic, Spends a Relaxed Homebound Afternoon Wearing a Languid White Kurti!

Sanjana Sanghi - Athleisure Chic

A yellow bralette by Forever 21 was teamed with a blue and white jacket and track pants set. White printed Adidas sneakers, bold yellow and red-tinted eyelids, nude pink lips and a messy ponytail completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Reminiscing Those Shopping Days Looking Chic in Stripes!

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.