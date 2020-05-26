Sanjana Sanghi Is Reminiscing Those Shopping Days Looking Chic in Stripes!

Sanjana Sanghi in Nidhika Shekhar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love and remember this cute girl from Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011 as Nargis Fakhri aka Heer's younger sister. Having followed up this role with Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana will set the ball rolling as the leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The millennial Delhi girl may be a quintessential industry outsider but she unfailingly stirs up a quiet storm with her fashionable tidings. Minimal chic and always effortless are the thriving elements of her fashion arsenal. What endears her more is an easy penchant to dabble into homegrown and international luxe labels. Sanjana took to Instagram to share her musings on missing the shopping days. Dressed in stripes, Sanjana's chic ensemble had us hooked. With fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira helming her styles, Sanjana becomes a worthy muse for ensembles from upcoming homegrown labels. In addition to signature subdued elegance and one-of-a-kind style, Sanjana keeps her beauty game to equal but brilliant minimalism.

Stripes with their infallible charm can elevate any basic style. Here is a closer look at how Sanjana styled hers. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana Sanghi - Striped Sass

An off-white satin cami was teamed with high waist striped shorts and an oversized blazer from the Delhi based designer, Nidhika Shekhar. White sneakers, wavy hair with centre parting, defined eyes and nude brown lips completed the look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Striding Into the Summer With Nautical Stripes, Blazer, Boots and a Cool Swag!

Sanjana Sanghi in Nidhika Shekhar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjana will be seen in Dil Bechara, a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan. It was scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.