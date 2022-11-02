King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today (November 2, 2022) and the site near his home would be buzzing all day. Every year hundreds of SRK fans arrive outside Mannat, his residence, to catch his glimpse and wish him on his special day. Shah Rukh's mania is crazy and it's not just restricted to India but internationally as well. While the actor always wanted to become an action hero, destiny had some other plans. King Khan does his romance like no other and while we love him for the actor that he is, we also root for his Pathanis for he carries them like a true Pathaan! Scorpio Season: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anne Hathaway & Other Stylish Scorpios.

Shah Rukh and Pathanis is a tale of love in itself. Every year, the actor dons some stunning designs while celebrating Eid and Diwali and each time, our hearts melt a little. With his dimpled smile and an aura that's hard to match, SRK manages to make us fall for him, harder every time. Being a Shah Rukh fan, this gush fest for him comes naturally to us and we don't really have to think about words to express the effect he has on us. If Pathanis are your favourites, you can learn how to ace them from King Khan himself. Don't believe us? Well, in that case, you can check his 'pathani' avatars below. Shah Rukh Khan Opts For A Formal Look For An Event In Delhi! Twitterati Goes Gaga Over His Charming Avatar.

Hey, Handsome!

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No One Wears a Pathani As Well As SRK

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Setting Ramp on Fire With His Limited Appearances

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once a Charmer, Always a Charmer

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pathaan in Pathani

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And He Wins Our Hearts, Just Like That!

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!

