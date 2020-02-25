Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: In a World Full of Trends, the Kabir Singh Actor Prefers Being a Classic Gentleman

Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make way for Bollywood's Kabir Singh as he gears up to celebrate his special day. It's Shahid Kapoor's big day today and what better reason than this to sing his praised? A doting father and a hands-on husband, Sasha is the man of every girl's dream. A brilliant actor who's riding high on the success of his last release, the Haider star is finally getting the right reaction from Bollywood. While his profound talent allows him to shine on-screen, his charming demeanour and an impeccable wardrobe is something that fascinates us off-screen. Shahid Kapoor To Star In Karan Johar's Patriotic Film Next?

Along with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor deserves an equally loud cheer for making men's fashion look so attractive. These dapper men of B-town sure hate restricting themselves to typical silhouettes and colour palettes that are usually done to death by others. Sasha would go ahead and pick a printed floral suit or nail a conventional ethnic design with much aplomb. Ask him to pull off something in baby pink and he'll show you the right way to do it. On that note, let's take a look at some of his 'shaandaar' outings that still make us drool. Shahid Kapoor’s Haider, Deepika Padukone’s Piku, Hrithik Roshan’s ZNMD – 10 Best Films of Bollywood From the Decade, Ranked As per Year of Release.

Shahid has a certain distinct aura around him that helps him pull any damn design and any loud colour. He has an ability to make the most boring of an outfit look happening and the quality is really a big deal. As the Padmaavat actor gears up for his birthday celebration, we'd like to raise a toast to the fabulous dresser that he is. Happy Birthday, Shahid! Hope you have an amazing year ahead.