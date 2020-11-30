Fashion defines your personality. It tells people your taste and likes. While women have a lot of varieties to explore when it comes to style, for men that's not the case. However, there are few guys out there who do not care about more or less and always deliver fashion that is out of the box. One such actor from the Television industry is the tall and handsome Shashank Vyas. Yes, a scroll through this gentleman's Instagram feed and you'll be impressed the way he dresses. From flashy to subtle, there's so much to love. Shashank Vyas Pens A Poem On Migrant Workers' Trials and Tribulations Amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

Be it tips on what to wear while travelling, off-beat style, jackets to even cool casuals, Shashank's wardrobe is a paradise for guys. Mostly men always fear to experiment with different kind suits and fabrics, but after going through Vyas' profile, we definitely have learnt not all guys are the same. Having said that, as the actor celebrates his birthday on November 30, here's a look at his best fashionable outings until now. Shashank Vyas on Balika Vadhu's Re-Run 'This Show Has Some Great Performances, Is Brilliantly Written and Nicely Directed'.

Shashank Rocking A White Denim With A Rusted Pink Coloured Tee!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

That's What We Call Eccentric Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

Isn't He Giving Us Ranveer Singh Vibes In This Pic?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

Vyas Teaching Us How A Floral Tee Can Work Wonders!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

Travel In Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

Actor Serving Glamour To The 'T'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

Who Said Red Can't Be Worn By Men? Here The Birthday Boy Looks Wow In A Sassy Suit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaShank Vyas🇮🇳 (@ishashankvyas)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best style moments of the actor. The most admirable part about is closet is that it's a blend of cool as well we edgy outfits and that is what makes him different from the rest. Shashank is popularly known for playing the role of Jagya in Balika Vadhu. Happy 34th. Stay tuned!

