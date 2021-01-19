She is our perennial girl crush for all things sartorial and an obvious dollop of playfulness. With her stylist Mohit Rai, she keeps us hooked to her riveting style moments. She is often counted amongst the few B-town stunners who go on to experiment to the hilt - a virtue that renders her to be the most sought after celebrity for magazine shoots. Unwinding and regaling us with her beachy escapades all the way from Maldives, Sonakshi's monochrome mood coupled with a chic straw hat instantly endeared. In a series of serious love affair with the sand, water and the wind, Sonakshi also announced her newest feat of becoming a licensed scuba driver.

Sonakshi, the poster girl for the curvaceous Indian woman always endears with a signature penchant for outfits that accentuate in contemporary silhouettes, fabrics and cuts and classics. Additionally, she elevates the game with a stunning beauty game in tow. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha - Beachy Chic

Sonakshi sported the Dreamer floppy hat in lavender tone worth Rs.2,100 with a black swimsuit and a white cover up featuring mesh inserts. Minimal glam with wind kissed hair accompanied. Sonakshi Sinha Promises a ‘Bright Future’ As She Shares a Beautiful Picture in a White Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).