Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria is busy promoting her new release these days and the girl is certainly on a mission to slay all day, every day. We have witnessed her make some stunning appearances in the past and she has only raised the bar higher this time. Sutaria, known for her girl-next-door vibes and also a rich taste in fashion is out there, promoting Tadap in some jaw-dropping attires. From a sexy co-ord set to a corset dress, she has the best of everything in her closet currently. Yo or Hell No? Tara Sutaria in Her Traditional Outfit By Punit Balana.

Tara Sutaria's stylist Meagan Concessio took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing. It was a chic zebra-print mini dress paired with a matching coat. The outfit by July issue is meant for girls to pick for their dinner dates. The look was peppy and Sutaria certainly added dollops of extra charm to it. She paired her outfit with strappy heels and minimal makeup to go with. If you like your outfits to be cool and trendy, Tara's new outfit deserves a place in your wardrobe. Tadap: Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Look Great Together In This Raging Love Story (View Poster).

Tara Sutaria for Tadap Promotions

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria will be sharing screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap, an official remake of the Telugu movie, RX 100. The couple looks delightful together and their chemistry is something to watch out for. While the trailer was showered with heaps of praises, we can't wait to see its final cut.

