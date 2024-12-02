Asom Divas 2024 is celebrated on December 2. Also known as Sukaphaa Divas, Asom Divas celebrations are focused on celebrating the arrival of the founder and first king of the Ahom Kingdom, Swargadeo Sukaphaa in the territory of ancient Assam. The celebration of Asom Divas 2024 is sure to be filled with special events and functions across the state. Sukapha is often known as the architect of Assam and this celebration is believed to help people to celebrate and appreciate all that the state has to offer. As we celebrate Asom Divas 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Asom Divas and its significance.

Asom Divas 2024 Date and History

Asom Divas 2024 will be marked on December 2. This celebration has been an annual practice since 1966. It is believed that it was on this day that the advent of the first king of the Ahom kingdom in Assam after his journey over the Patkai Hills took place. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Asom Divas Significance

Sukaphaa came into Assam not as a raiding conqueror but as a head of an agricultural folk in search of land. The celebration of Sukapha Divas or Asom Divas is focused on knowing more about the history, culture and heritage of the land and celebrating all that one can learn from it. To celebrate Asom Divas, the state government often gives a special award on this day to a prominent personality. There are special events and functions also organised by various groups and government organisations on the occasion of Asom Divas.

The celebration of Asom Divas is focused on speaking about the legacy of Sukaphaa and the celebration often includes rich folk music, indigenous dances and a grand procession that showcases the history and cultural contributions of the state. We hope that the celebration of Asom Divas 2024 fills you with all the curiosity and inspiration to know more about the history of Sukaphaa and share it with the world. Happy Sukaphaa Divas 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).