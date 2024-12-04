Champa Shashti is an important festival in Indian culture, celebrated with great devotion, particularly in Maharashtra. The festival honors Lord Shiva in his incarnation as the fierce warrior Khandoba, who is believed to have vanquished the evil demon brothers Malla and Mani. This day marks the victory of good over evil, and it continues to be celebrated by devotees who worship Lord Khandoba, seeking his protection and blessings. On Champa Shashti 2024, know the date, shubh muhurat, fasting rituals, significance and celebrations to mark the auspicious day. Subrahmanya Sashti 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Skanda Shasti Tithi, Significance, Fasting Rituals and Champa Shashti Traditions To Worship Lord Murugan.

Champa Shashthi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, Champa Shashthi in 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 12:07 PM on Dec 06, 2024

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 11:05 AM on Dec 07, 2024

What Is Champa Shashti? Know Significance

Champa Shashti, also known as Chhath in some regions, is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva in his Khandoba form. Lord Khandoba is believed to have appeared as a warrior to rid the world of the chaos caused by the demon brothers Malla and Mani. The festival celebrates Khandoba's victory over these demons, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness and good over evil. This victory is remembered with joy and fervor, and devotees express their gratitude and faith in Lord Shiva by celebrating Champa Shashti. Soorasamharam 2024 Date in Tamil Nadu: Know Skanda Sashti Viratham Rituals, Auspicious Timings and Significance of the Festival Associated With Lord Murugan.

One of the most prominent places for celebrating Champa Shashti is Pune, Maharashtra, where the Khandoba temple is the center of the festivities. Devotees in the region observe a six-day fast, offering special prayers, rituals, and devotion to Lord Khandoba. During this period, worshippers bring turmeric powder, wood apple, and leaves as offerings to the deity. It is believed that those who celebrate Champa Shashti with sincerity and faith are blessed with protection from harm, just as Khandoba protected people from the evil demon brothers.

Skanda Purana and Worship of Lord Kartikeya

In addition to honoring Lord Khandoba, Champa Shashti also holds significance for the worship of Lord Kartikeya. According to the Skanda Purana, Lord Kartikeya is honored on this day, and the fast observed is often referred to as Skanda Shashti.

Champa Shashti Rituals and Celebrations

In Maharashtra, Champa Shashti is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festivities begin early in the morning during the Brahma Muhurta, a period considered highly auspicious for spiritual activities. Devotees wake up early, perform their daily rituals, and take a bath to purify themselves before beginning their worship. The next step involves meditating upon Lord Shiva and performing the worship of the Shivling in the temple.

Champa Shashti is a festival that combines devotion, tradition, and spiritual significance. Whether it is worshipping Lord Khandoba for protection against evil or honoring Lord Kartikeya to alleviate astrological challenges, the festival offers an opportunity for spiritual renewal and blessings. The rituals and fasting observed on this day serve to purify the body and soul, and devotees believe that with sincere worship, they can achieve prosperity, peace, and success in their lives. The vibrant celebrations, particularly in Maharashtra, showcase the deep-rooted faith and devotion of the people, making Champa Shashti a festival worth observing for anyone seeking divine protection and blessings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).