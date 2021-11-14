Dev Uthani Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of November. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on November 15, Monday.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Shayani Ekadashi and wakes up on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi. This day marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. People send across Hindi messages to their relatives on this auspicious day. We at LatestLY, have curated messages in Hindi that you can send and wish one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From Auspicious Direction To Plant Tulsi to Puja Vidhi, Everything You Need To Know About Important Rituals Performed on Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021

Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi (File Image)

Many people observe fast on this day and light diyas in their house for five day. The fifth day marks the beginning of Hindu wedding season. The main ritual of the day is Tulsi plant marriage with Lord Vishnu, in the form of Holy black Shaligram stone. Making designs of the floor with geru paste and rice paste is a well-known tradition of the day. In the evening, Lakshmi and Vishnu pujan is observed with sugarcane, rice, red chillies etc., which is later given to the pandits. As you observe this auspicious day of Hindu community, here are some messages in Hindi that you can send and greet your loves ones on this day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpaper and SMS.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is known with different name in different states. The names as known as Prabhodini ekadashi, Kartiki ekadashi, Kartiki, Vishnu Prabodhini, Hari Prabodhini and Utthana ekadashi. This day marks an end to Chaturmas, a period where marriages are prohibited in the Hindu culture.

Wishing everyone a Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).