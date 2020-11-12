Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 Details: The occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of the 5-day festival of Diwali. Dhanvantari Jayanti is observed on the day of Dhanteras and Dhantrayodashi, i.e. 2 days before the festival of main Diwali. The day is celebrated to commemorate Lord Dhanvantari, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and also known as the God of medicine. It is observed amidst spectacular festivities. If you are looking for more information about Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, significance, and rituals, then you have arrived at the right destination.

What is the date of Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020?

The occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti is observed on the Trayodashi tithi in the holy month of Kartik, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, the festive event of Dhanvantari Jayanti will be celebrated on November 13, i.e. Friday. The auspicious day will coincide with the occasion of Dhanteras. Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Messages & Invitation Card in English: Greetings And HD Images to Invite Your Friends & Relatives For Online Deepavali Celebration.

What are the auspicious (shubh muhurat) timings of Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020?

Dhanvantari Puja 2020 – November 13, i.e. Friday

November 13, i.e. Friday Dhanvantari Puja 2020 Morning Muhurat – 06:33 AM to 08:46 AM

06:33 AM to 08:46 AM Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 09:30 PM on Nov 12

09:30 PM on Nov 12 Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 05:59 PM on Nov 13

What are the rituals (puja vidhi) of Dhanvantari Jayanti?

There are a lot of rituals people follow on the day of Dhanvantari Jayanti. Nonetheless, the rituals are similar to what people follow on Dhanteras. People wake up early in the morning and take a bath before/during sunrise. Some people observe complete fasting, while some observe partial fasting.

People decorate their houses, install fancy lights, and also bring fresh flowers and fruits at home. People perform Lakshmi Puja, and also pray to Lord Vishnu, for good health, positive vibes, and prosperity. Lord Dhanvantari, who is also considered to be the Father of Ayurveda, is worshipped on this day for long and illness-free life.

It is said that bringing Goddess Lakshmi at home (or workplace) be it in any form – silver, gold, or other precious holy items – it is highly rewarding. Also, Lord Kuber is worshipped with devotion on this day as well.

What is the significance of Dhanvantari Jayanti?

Dhanvantri Jayanti holds significant importance for people in the medical field. It holds spiritual and religious importance too. Since Dhanvantari Jayanti is all about Ayurveda, medicine, and healthy life, the day means a lot to the people who belong to the medical fraternity. Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Lakshmi Puja GIF Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and Quotes to Send to Family and Friends. Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Shubh Dhanteras Photos, Shubh Deepavali Greetings, SMS and GIFs to Send to Family and Friends.

For devotees who perform all the rituals and traditions on the day of Dhanvantari Jayanti dutifully, they are blessed with a healthy physique and lifestyle. They are blessed immensely with health, wealth, and prosperity. The festive occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti is also celebrated as the National Ayurveda Day as well, every year.

With November 13 nearing, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020. We hope you share this piece of information with your family and loved ones and enlighten them more about the festival of Dhanvantari Jayanti.

