Dhanteras 2020 is almost here. Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated as the first day of Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’ in India. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 9.30 pm on November 12 (Thursday) and end at 5.59 pm on Friday. Dhanteras 2020 Puja Muhurat will take place on November 13. People look forward to the celebration of Dhanteras that involves buying of gold or any other auspicious metal and new things. However, people have many questions related to Dhanteras festivals such as - What should we buy for Dhanteras? Dhanteras gold buying muhurat 2020? Is it good to buy broom on Dhanteras? Can we give money on Dhanteras? Which god is worshipped during Dhanteras? and so on. Here’s a collection of frequently asked questions or FAQs with their right answers.

Which God Is Worshipped During Dhanteras?

Lord Dhanvantri, the Hindu God of Ayurveda, Health and Medicine is widely worshipped on Dhanteras. As per Hindu Mythology, he, an avatar of Lord Vishnu emerged from the ocean of milk during Samudra Manthan with a pot of amrit or elixir of life. This is why Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantri Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Dhanvantri.

Apart from Dhanvantri, Goddess Lakshmi who is also believed to have emerged from the ocean and Lord Kubera are worshipped on Dhanteras. Devi Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess of love, fortune, beauty, Maya, wealth, joy and prosperity. Lord Kubera is the Hindu God of Wealth.

What Should We Buy for Dhanteras?

Gold is the most preferred thing to buy on Dhanteras. Buying gold on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. People also buy silver, and there are other alternatives to gold such as idols of Lakshmi Ganesha or Gomti Chakra that are also equally auspicious. People also buy utensils, electronic gadgets and beautiful home décor, though one must not buy glass items on the day.

Dhanteras Gold Buying Muhurat 2020?

According to Drik Panchang, auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras is from 6.45 am to 5.59 pm with a duration of 11 hours 14 mins.

Is It Good to Buy Broom on Dhanteras?

Brooms are considered to bring good luck if bought on Dhanteras. It is believed that broom is the abode of Mahalakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth, and if the broom is not kept well, the family faces a loss of money. This is why it is advised not to sweep and throw dust outside post-sunset as it can upset Maa Lakshmi. Broom sweeps negativity and poverty out of the house and retains happiness and prosperity.

Can We Give Money on Dhanteras?

No, one must avoid giving money of Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. You can always donate things such as clothes, books, food and other essential things to the needy on this day. One important item to donate during the ‘Maha Daan’ is iron, which promises to put an end to all bad luck.

What Is Done on Dhanteras?

People who have not yet bought a new item, be it gold or anything, go ahead with the purchase. They perform Dhanteras Puja as per the puja timing. Last-minute Lakshmi Puja and Diwali shopping is also carried out.

What Do You Eat on Dhanteras?

Laapsi, a sweet dish made of broken wheat pieces and ghee along with nuts, raisins and dried fruits, is widely prepared on Dhanteras. Boondi Ladoo, Kheer, Atte Ka Halwa or Wheat Halwa with jaggery are also cooked and offered as a part of prasad or navaidya.

Which Colour to Wear on Dhanteras?

It is said black items must not be bought on Dhanteras. Similarly, one must avoid wearing black colour clothes on the festival day. As the day is dedicated to gold, we would recommend wearing golden or yellow colours at the time of Dhanatrayodashi Puja.

After Dhanteras, we will be celebrating Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, followed by Badi Diwali and Lakshmi Pujan. However, this year, both the festivities will be falling on the same day. There are a number of festivals, and we cannot contain our joy and excitement. We wish everyone a very Happy Dhanteras and Shubh Deepavali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).