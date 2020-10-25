Dussehra 2020 falls on October 25 that's today. Also called as Vijayadashmi it is one of the major Hindu festivals in India. Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil just like Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu won the battle over Ravana. It is the time to celebrate the victory of adharma over Dharma. Parents take their kids to watch Ravan Dahan (burning of towering Ravana effigies) held at various places in their cities. As a part of celebration, people wish each other and extend Dussehra Shubhechha with one another on the festival day. So we bring you Happy Dussehra 2020 greetings, Dussehra 2020 images, Vijayadashami wishes in Bengali, Dussehra wishes in Telugu and WhatsApp Stickers. We now bring to you a bunch of messages and greetings in Hindi and Marathi. In this article, you will find a collection of Dussehra 2020 messages in Hindi, Dussehra wishes in Marathi and more. So, it’s time to say – Dussehra 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen and Dasara Chya Shubhechha!

October is full of festivals and events and one festival that celebrated with pomp and show is Dussehra. The day saw the end of two demons who were terrorising the universe with their atrocities. One of them was buffalo demon, Mahishasura. He represented evil in every possible way. However, Mahishasura was killed by Mother Goddess Durga. After this victory, she was referred to as Mahishasura Mardini. The other demon was Ravana, the demon king of Lanka. He had abducted Devi Sita, the divine consort of Lord Rama. The great Indian epic of Ramayana narrates the fight between Ram and Ravana. Shri Rama had prayed to Goddess Durga and took her blessings before the battle of good vs evil. He eventually won the battle and restored Dharma in the universe.

On that note, let’s quickly look at beautiful greetings and images that you can send to wish on Dussehra 2020. And as there is a lot of demand for wishes and messages in Hindi, this article is solely dedicated to it. You will find everything from the list like Dussehra Wishes in Hindi, Dussehra Wishes in Marathi, Dussehra Wishes GIF, Dussehra Wishes quotes in Hindi, Dussehra message in Hindi, Dussehra wishes in Hindi font, Dussehra wishes in Hindi for WhatsApp, and more. On Dussehra 2020, Know The Story of Ravan Dahan: How Lord Rama Killed The Ten-Headed Demon King of Lanka After a Crucial Secret Revealed by Vibhishana.

Happy Dussehra 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dussehra Ke Pawan Avsar Par Kamna Hai Meri Ki Bhagwan Shri Ram Aapke Jeevan Sukh, Samridhi Aur Safalta Se Bhar De. Happy Dussehra.

Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Adharm Par Dharm Ki Jeet, Asatya Par Satya Ki Vijay Ka, Tyohaar Manaayen, Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Dussehra 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Burayi Ko Mitane ..Ram Phir Aayenge, Anyaay Ke Is daanav..Ravan Ko Mitayenge, Happy Dussehra!

Dasara 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ki Khusboo, Resham Ka Haar, Sawan Ki Sugandh, Barish Ki Fuhar. Radha Ki Umeed, Kanhaiya Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Dussehra Tyohar.

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Devotion, Determination, and Dedication, Ram Won His People Today. Jai Shree Ram. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Dussehra Greetings in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: आजच्या दिवशी सर्व शुभ कामे करा. पण कोणतेही दुष्कर्म करण्यापासून दूर रहा. तसेच कोणत्याही प्राण्याला त्रास किंवा हत्या करु नका.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the effigy of Ravana burns, let your ego and anger also burn with it today. Have a great Dussehra!, Stickers, SMS, Greetings and Wishes For Vijayadashami.

Dussehra 2020 Wishes: Ravan Dahan Pics, Messages, SMS & Greetings to Send on Vijayadashami

How to Download Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app to share with family, friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues. The special occasion calls for beautiful and colourful stickers, GIF image greetings, status video, and more. Wish you all a very Happy Dussehra 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).