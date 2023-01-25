Ganesh Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi day in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. Ganesha Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 25. It is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Til Kund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi. It is a popular festival celebrated in the state of Maharashtra and also in Goa. As you celebrate Ganesh Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes, Lord Ganpati images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is regarded as the God of wisdom. Ganesha Jayanti is also known as Tilo Chauth or Sakat Chauth in Uttar Pradesh, where Ganesha is invoked on behalf of the son of a family. In Maharashtra, it is also known as Tilkund Chaturthi. Here are some Ganesha Jayanti 2023 wishes and greetings you can share with your family and friends, such as WhatsApp messages, Lord Ganpati images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Ganesha Jayanti 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Shower His Auspicious Blessing Upon You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Ganesh Jayanti Wishes to You!

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Light of Lord Ganesha Fill Your Life With Everything You Have Wished For. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord of Wealth Shower His Blessings Upon You and Your Close Ones. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Joyous Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Vighnavinayaka Remove All Obstacles and Shower You With Bounties. I Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You With Lots of Luck and Prosperity. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Across My Prayers and Best Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ganesh Jayanti!

According to ancient customs, sighting the moon is considered inauspicious on both Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Jayanti. It is believed that one who sees the moon on these two days undergoes mental suffering of wrong accusations called Mithya Dosha. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesha Jayanti 2023!

