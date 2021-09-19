Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha is done and after worshiping Ganpati for all these days, it's now time to bit Bappa a prosperous farewell. Lord Ganesha has been given more importance than any other gods and goddesses in Hindu culture as most pujas begin with a small puja ceremony dedicated to Bappa. According to the legends, by worshiping Lord Ganesha with devotion, one can get rid of all the troubles. If you have installed the idol of Lord Ganesha in the house this time, it's time to prepare for the immersion ritual. According to the scriptures, one must celebrate Bappa's visarjan in the most joyous ways. Since visarjan is done on Anant Chaturdashi 2021, we have for you the best wishes, messages, WhatsApp Stickers, etc. People also share pictures and videos of the Ganesh Immersion ceremony on Facebook Status and other social media platforms. On this occasion, we have for you a collection of Happy Ganesh visarjan wishes, messages, Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMSes.

The last day of Ganesh Festival aka the Ganesh Visarjan brings an emotional yet a happy end to the 10-day festival that ends on Anant Chaturdashi after immersion. It is a tradition that on the day of immersion, the idol of Ganapati is immersed in a river, sea or water. After the Sankalp Mantra, the Ganesh idol installed is immersed before Shodashopachar worship-aarti. The day also sees devotees offering vermilion, 21 Durva Dal while chanting the mantra, and 21 laddus. On this day, people distribute the remaining laddus as prasad. At the time of worship, devotees chant the mantra, "Om Ganpataye Namah". To celebrate the day, we bring to you Ganesh Visarjan HD images and Anant Chaturdashi wishes that you can share with your friends and family wishing the festival:

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Jai Ganapati Maharaji Ki!

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Sev Jalebi Fafda, Ganpati Bappa Aapda

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

All The Bappa Fans, Don't Miss The Chance, Damru Dance Damru Dance, Damru Dance Damru Dance

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Ganpati Bappa Superstar

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Videocon Samsung, Ganpati Bappa Handsome!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi GIF:

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers

Let's include WhatsApp, a widely used app, to make your wishes and HD images more colourful and fun. You can download Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

Shri Ganesh who stayed in your house for 10 days will now be leaving your house and it is your chance to make the farewell much more interesting. For 10 days we made every effort to please him and offered all kinds of bhog and now it's our turn to bid a grand farewell. According to tradition, it is said that Shri Ganesha should be bid farewell in the same way as we treat the dearest family member. Happy Ganesh Visarjan once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).