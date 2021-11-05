Gujarati New Year is celebrated on the day after Diwali every year. Gujarati New Year 2021 will be commemorated on November 5. This day marks the beginning of a New Year according to the Gujarati Calendar. Commemorate on the Pratipada or the first day of the month of Karthik, Gujarati New Year celebrations are some of the most fun and joyous events. Sharing Saal Mubarak 2021 wishes, Happy Gujarati New Year messages, Saal Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Gujarati New Year Facebook Status Pictures are all considered to be an integral part of this celebration.

While most Hindus celebrate New Years in the Gregorian month of April, the Gujarati New Year begins in October or November. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious and happy festivals in the state. People often celebrate this day by waking up early in the morning, offering prayers to the almighty, dressing up in new clothes and preparing and having delicious meals. Many communities also organize get-together parties, Garba nights and more to celebrate Gujarati New Year.

Visiting family and friends, bursting firecrackers, etc are also integral parts of the Gujarati New Year celebration. Since this festival is all about being one with the community, the Gujarati New Year celebration is incomplete without sharing these happy thoughts with the world. This is why people share Saal Mubarak 2021 wishes, Happy Gujarati New Year messages, Saal Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Gujarati New Year Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and daily online.

Gujarati New Year Wishes in Gujarati

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tamara Parivar Ne Nutan Varṣha Na Abhinandana, Apano Parivar Sukh Shanti Pame Ej Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ajathī Sharu Thatun a Navun Varṣha Ap Ane Apanaparivar Maṭe Sukha, Samṛuddhi, Shanti Ane Swasthya Pradan Karanarun Bani Rahe Evi Shubhakamana!! Nava Varṣhani Shubhakamana

WhatsApp Message Reads: Me Prema Ghanam N’yu Yara Ringa, Sukhi Samacara, Sara Svasthya Ane Tame Ane Tamara Parivara Mate Asirvada Dhagalabandha! Sala Mubaraka

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sala Mubaraka Mitra… Nava Varasa Ni Subhakamana… Avanara Varsa Badhanumm Mangalamaya Ho

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parantu Mane Prema, Mane Nathi Chodi, Parantu Mane Cumbana, Mane Cuki Nathi, Parantu Mane Hita, Mane Nathi Dhikkara Parantu Mane Yada Rakho, Nanam Nanam Asamani Ranganam Phulavalo Eka Choda. Hepi N’yu Yara

Gujarati New Year celebrations often coincide with Govardhan Puja in various other parts of the country. The timing of Gujarati New Year is perfect, keeping in mind the affinity to business that people have. The celebration precedes CHopda Pujan, which helps business people to begin new bill books and settle their accounts. We hope that this Gujarati New Year brings with it all love and happiness.

