Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 is on December 30. This annual celebration is marked on the new moon day in the month of Margashirsha. It is believed that Lord Hanumath was born on the Amavasya tithi of Mrghashirsha month when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. Every year, the celebration of Hanumath Jayanthi is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration is also known as Hanuman Jayanti in North India and is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra. As we celebrate Hanumath Jayanthi 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Hanumath Jayanthi and more.

Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 Date and Marghashirsha Amavasya Tithi

Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 is on December 30. This annual commemoration is a common practice across Tamil Nadu and celebrates the birth of Lord Hanumath or Lord Hanuman. Hanumath Jayanthi is marked on the Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram is prevailing. In years when Moolam Nakshatra does not coincide with Amavasya, Amavasya day is preferred to celebrate Hanumath Jayanthi. The Marghashirsha Amavasya tithi begins on 04:01 AM on Dec 30, 2024 and will go on till 03:56 AM on Dec 31, 2024. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Hanumath Jayanthi Significance and Rituals

Hanumath Jayanthi celebrations are extremely important for devotees of Lord Hanuman or Anjaneyar and are marked with special Pujas, processions and festivities across the state. It is interesting to note that the date of Hanuman Jayanti is different in different parts of the country. However, the love, adoration and respect for Lord Hanuman remains constant. While people in North India celebrate the birthday of Lord Hanuman on Chaitra Purnima, In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

We hope that the celebration of Hanumath Jayanthi in Tamil Nadu brings love, light and prosperity to one and all. People are sure to mark this day by singing devotional songs, offering special delicacies like Wada Malai (A garland made of medu vada) and sweets to Lord Hanuman and seeking His blessings and guidance. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Hanumath Jayanti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 05:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).