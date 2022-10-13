Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day after Purnima in the Karik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed from October 13, Thursday, to October 14, Friday. Also called Karaka Chaturthi, Karva Chauth is celebrated with great pomp in North India as Hindu women fast for the long life of their husbands. They adorn themselves like a bride to perform various rituals on this fasting day. The get-together takes precedence on this beautiful day when women gather to perform puja and indulge in traditions to mark the momentous day. They also visit each other's houses to exchange gifts and painted clay pots that are filled with sweets and ribbons. Women greet each other with beautiful messages and wishes. As you look forward to celebrating Karwa Chauth this year, share WhatsApp messages, Happy Karva Chauth quotes and HD images to your loved ones. Share these beautiful Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise wishes and images after Chandra Darshan on Thursday! Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today Live Updates on 13th October.

On this day, women wake up early in the morning to eat before the sun rises as they observe Nirjala fast for the entire day. They adorn themselves for the puja and sit in circles with their puja thalis while listening to the Karwa Chauth story. They dress in traditional clothes and apply Mehndi as a sign of beautification on this day. Parents also send gifts to their married daughters while the mother-in-law presents sargi to her son's wife on Karva Chauth. As you celebrate Karaka Chaturthi with all the traditions and customs intact, do not forget to send delightful wishes and quotes to all the fasting women. Forward Karwa Chauth 2022 greetings, Telegram quotes, Happy Karwa Chauth messages and wallpapers on the fasting day. Download Karva Chauth 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free online. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

Happy Karwa Chauth! Spread happiness this Karva Chauth by making the fasting women feel special. Send heartfelt greetings and WhatsApp messages to all the ladies who fast for their husband's long life and prosperity.

