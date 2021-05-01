The first day in the month of May is celebrated every year as May Day. This event has a long history. In the 19th century, May Day got its meaning, as International Workers’ Day, which grew from the labour movement for workers’ rights. Many events and activities take place on May Day, which is also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day. But people are encouraged to celebrate May Day 2021 at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy May Day 2021 HD images, International Workers' Day wishes, Happy Labour Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers, International Workers Day Facebook greetings, and GIF messages to send on 1st May.

May Day recognizes the rights of working-class people and the issues they face at their workplace. The day celebrates the rights, we have achieved so far and also what changes we can bring to make workplaces more fun and enjoyable for workers. However, because of the pandemic, we will have to raise all the concerns related to workers through online mode only. International Workers’ Day 2021 Date, Theme and History: Why May 1 Is Observed as Labour Day? Know Significance of the Observance to Commemorate Achievements of Workers.

Celebrate the effort of workers and wish them Happy May Day 2021 with our latest collection of International Workers’ Day 2021 images and wishes. Download May Day 2021 wishes, messages, Workers’ Day images, GIFs, and WhatsApp stickers from below to share greetings and acknowledge the workers and their efforts.

May Day Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Day Is the Day to Salute the Hard Work and Dedication of Strong-Willed Souls Around Us. Wishing Them a Very Blessed May Day.

May Day Wishes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You, Will, Eat the Fruit of Your Labour; Blessings and Prosperity Will Be Yours. Happy May Day.

May Day Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish All People Living in World, Happy May Day. On This May Day, Let’s Unite. Happy May Day.

May Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is a Public Holiday Tomorrow. It is Our Day. We Are Free Tomorrow. This Day Only We Had Achieved Our Rights. Let Us Join Together to Keep It for Ever. Happy May Day.

May Day Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Skilled Worker, Regardless of the Job Description, Remains a Treasure.

Send GIF With Message: The Freedom of an Inferior Man Is Idleness; True Liberty Comes With Labour and Dignity. Happy May Day.

May Day GIF

How to Download May Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp is a great tool to make festival greetings a lot more fun and unique. With the creation of WhatsApp stickers, the messenger app has given an opportunity to its users to observe a festival significantly. To download May Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, android phone users can visit the Play Store app or simply click HERE. We wish you a very Happy May Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).