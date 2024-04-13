Nepali New Year, also known as "Naya Barsha" or "Navavarsha", is a vibrant and culturally significant celebration observed by the Nepalese community both within Nepal and around the world. It falls on the first day of the Nepali month of Baisakh, which usually corresponds to mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. Nepali New Year 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 13. This auspicious occasion marks the beginning of a new lunar calendar year according to the Bikram Sambat system, which has been in use in Nepal for centuries. As you observe the Nepali New Year 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Nepali New Year 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send Wallpapers, Wishes, Quotes and Images to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate.

The Nepali New Year is a time of joy, renewal, and cultural pride. Preparations for the celebration typically begin several days in advance, with homes being cleaned and decorated with colourful rangoli and festive lights. People shop for new clothes, gifts, and traditional sweets to exchange with family and friends. The atmosphere is filled with excitement as communities come together to partake in various cultural events, music, dance performances, and feasts.

Happy Nepali New Year 2024 Wishes and Messages

Nepali New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

One of the hallmark traditions of Nepali New Year is the offering of prayers and rituals at temples and shrines across the country. Devotees gather to seek blessings for prosperity, good health, and success in the coming year. Many also visit sacred sites such as Swayambhunath and Pashupatinath in Kathmandu or Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, to pay homage and reflect on spiritual values.

