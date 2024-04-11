On April 13, 2024, Nepali New Year 2024 will be celebrated with vibrant festivities. Families clean their homes and gather for feasts of traditional dishes like dal bhat and sel roti. In Nepal's temples and monasteries, prayers are offered for prosperity and good fortune in the coming year, creating a sense of unity and spiritual renewal among communities. People exchange blessings and gifts, wearing colourful clothes and adorning their homes with flowers and lights. Festivals and cultural performances fill the streets with music and dance. It's a time to reflect on the past year and embrace new beginnings with optimism and joy. Send Nepali New Year 2024 greetings, wishes, messages, wallpapers, quotes and Images to your loved ones to celebrate the happy occasion. Jur Sital 2024 Wishes and Maithili New Year Greetings: Share Images, Wallpapers and Quotes With Your Family and Friends To Celebrate Aakhar Bochhor.

