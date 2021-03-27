Passover is a major Jewish celebration that marks the Exodus of the children of Israel from Egyptian Slavery. Passover is celebrated on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan and is celebrated over 7-8 days. Passover 2021 celebrations will begin on March 27 and is an important commemoration for Jews across the world. People often enjoy sharing Passover 2021 wishes and messages, Pesach 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Passover Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Passover is a biblical event where it is believed that God "passed over" the houses of Israelites during the ten plagues. Passover is celebrated for seven days in the Land of Israel and eight days among many Jews in the Diaspora. Passover Pesach is one of the three pilgrimage festivals that has been ordained biblically. The celebration of Passover usually involves sacrificing a lamb, which is known as the Passover Sacrifice. Every family that is large enough to consume a lamb completely was traditionally required to offer one sacrifice at the Jewish Temple.

Today, in the absence of the temple, people celebrate Passover by reading the passages on Passover's sacrifice and offering zero, a symbolic food placed on the Passover Seder Plate but not eaten. People often wake up early, recite their prayers and indulge in the Passover feast. As we prepare to celebrate Passover 2021, here are some Passover 2021 wishes and messages, Pesach 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Passover Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Pesach to All My Family Members! Blessed To Be a Part of This Wonderful Family and Glorious Community!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pesach Is Here With the Freshness of Spring and Blessings of God! Gut Yontiff to All!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kosher and Joyous Passover to Our Brothers and Sisters Around the World! May Peace Be Yours!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Passover and Always, I Wish for You To Stay Under the Blessings of God! Chag Sameach!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Pesach Be Full of Wonders, Blessings, and Happy Moments! Have a Blessed Passover!

It is customary that Jewish families gather together on the first night of Passover, set their table with the finest china & silverware, and retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt during their meal. A special text, called Haggadah, is referred to, and four cups of wine are consumed at various stages in the narrative. We hope that this Passover brings you peace and prosperity.

