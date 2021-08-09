Sawan is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, and it began on July 25, 2021, in the North. However, Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021 dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu begin from August 9. Considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the year, Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The month is filled with important lifestyle changes, like abstaining from eating non-veg food and other vices. In addition to this, people also observe the auspicious Sawan Somwar Vrat. The first Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 in Maharashtra and other Western and Southern states will be observed on August 9, 2021. People are sure to share Happy Sawan Somwar wishes, Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 greetings, Shravan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Sawan Somvar 2021 in Maharashtra Begins: Wishes in Hindi and Lord Shiva HD Photos to Send on Auspicious Monday During Shravan.

Shravan is usually said to celebrate the onset of the monsoon. Observed on different dates in various parts of India, the month continues to be of utmost importance to all. While Shravan 2021 will begin on July 25 for people of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand; people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will celebrate this month after a fortnight on August 9.

The observance of Shravan Somwar Vrat is said to be highly auspicious. Devotees often observe this fast and pray for the happiness and prosperity of the family. Many people also begin the traditional ritual of Solah Somwar, where people observe a stringent fast for sixteen Mondays. As we prepare to celebrate Shravan Somwar 2021, here are some Happy Sawan Somwar wishes, Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 greetings, Shravan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Sawan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Mein Hi Aastha, Om Mein Hi Vishwas, Aap Sab Ko Khush Rakhe, Bhagavan Bholenath! Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Lord Shiva Vanish All the Troubles in Your Life. May These Wishes for Shravan Bring In a Ray of Hope and Prosperity.

Happy Sawan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower Lots of Love and Keep You and Your Family in the Pink of Health. Happy Sawan Somvar.

Happy Sawan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Keep Us Safe, Healthy, Happy and Give Us the Strength To Stay Away From Negativity. Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare Suraj Ki Lali, Zindagi Laye Khushi Ki Bahar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Sawan Ka “Somwaar”. Happy Sawan!

Sawan Somwar 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Photos To Send on Auspicious Monday During Shravan

Shravan Somwar Vrat is observed by abstaining from eating anything for the entire day. While many people observe extremely stringent fast, others often consume fruits, sabudana, certain vegetables, etc. Consuming salt is also not allowed during Sawan Somwar Vrat. People, therefore, consume rock salt as an alternative. We hope that these wishes help bring a wave of happiness to your life.

