International Kite Day is an annual celebration that is held in several countries around the world on January 14 each year, coinciding with Makar Sankranti festival in India. The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into the Capricorn zodiac (Makara). This day is particularly popular in the state of Gujarat, where it is celebrated as Uttarayan and kite festival is held annually. International Kite Day 2025 Wishes and Uttarayan HD Images To Celebrate the Kite Flying Festival.

International Kite Day signifies the end of winter and the arrival of longer days. On this day, kites are flown to celebrate the Sun's movement toward the northern hemisphere, marking an auspicious time for new beginnings. In this article, let’s know more about International Kite Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Kite Day 2025 Date

International Kite Day 2025 is celebrated on Tuesday, January 14.

International Kite Day Significance and Celebrations

International Kite Day holds great significance as the day brings together families and friends to have a joyful and festive time. On this day, people in India gather on rooftops and open grounds to fly kites with music, dancing, and feasting adding to the festive atmosphere. The most iconic celebrations take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where the International Kite Festival attracts participants and spectators from all over the world.

Over the years, International Kite Day has grown into a global celebration where people celebrate it with great fanfare. Several countries like the USA, China, Malaysia, and others organise various events during kite festivals to celebrate the art of kite flying, family bonding and feasting.

