International Women's Day is celebrated every year globally on 8th March. On this day, the world celebrates the presence of women and their importance in society. On international women's day, we try to uplift this gender by remembering their years-long oppression by the patriarchal system and subjugation. International women's day is organised every year to discuss the ways for improving the condition of women in the social, economic, cultural, and political fields. International Women’s Day 2022 Theme: Looking Back at the IWD Themes Over the Years.

In the past years, women were not given even the basic rights of life and they have suffered at the hands of society. Even today one cannot claim that society is free from patriarchy. There are a number of social issues and examples where women have to suffer. For instance, the prolonged dowry system, freedom to roam freely during the night, or the basic right of having an opinion. Despite a number of measures being taken globally, women haven’t been empowered enough. That's the reason behind observing International Women's Day.

The day has been organized globally as a reminder that there is still a lot to be done when it comes to women's rights. Women should be given all the rights that are enjoyed by men. A woman is a mother, daughter, and wife. These are very important roles. By providing her the rights we are actually empowering the different roles played by her to build a balanced society. For example, the following are some ways and basic human rights that are applicable for each and every woman. International Women's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Giving Jewelleries To Planning A Spa Day, 6 Gifts And Surprise Presents For Women To Celebrate The Special Occasion.

Equal opportunity

Gender equality in the society

Equal wages

Right to vote to freely

Freedom from child marriage and forceful dowry

from child marriage and forceful dowry Equal working hours as men

In many countries, women's day is celebrated as National Holiday. People celebrate this day by showing small gestures like gifting flowers and bouquets to the women in their life. Some join live music concerts arranged for this day. The achievements made by different women are read and discussed by going deep into their life history and their past struggles. Such programs are also organised at workplaces and even in educational institutions. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

Some Powerful Quotes On Women Empowerment

A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. -Melinda Gate

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. -Eleanor Roosevelt

If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. -Margaret Thatcher

The question isn’t whos going to let me; it's who going to stop me. -Ayn Rand

As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and all be better off for it. -Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Despite making a number of efforts we cannot still claim that the world is practicing gender equality. There needs much to be done. As in some countries, women are still in the background of every activity and are not allowed to practice openly. A lot more needs to be done to bring a positive change in society. Women need to be made aware of their human rights.

