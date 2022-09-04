Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a three-day festival celebrated widely in Maharashtra. This year, it will begin on September 3, Saturday with the Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Puja and the Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 will be observed on September 4, Sunday. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is observed by the devotees of Gauri and Mahalaxmi when Anuradha Nakshatra begins during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. People send various images and wallpapers during this festival to their loved ones to wish them on this day. As you celebrate Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings to all your loved ones to wish them on this occasion. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 & Visarjan Dates: Know Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Date in Maharashtra, Shubh Muhurat and the Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja starts on Anuradha Nakshatra when people install the idols of Kanishtha and Jyeshtha. People wake up early on this day to observe an early bath. They wear new clothes and meditate. Then the Puja commences by placing the goddesses on a seat. Arghya is then offered to the goddesses and their feet are washed from another vessel. They offer honey and milk to the deities. You can download and send these HD images and wallpapers as greetings for Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 to your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings & Messages

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greeting Reads: With the Blessings of Gauri Devi, May You Achieve Success in All Your Endeavours. A Very Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja to You and Your Family.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greeting Reads: May Gauri Devi’s Golden Appearance Become Like a Golden Dream. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings & Messages

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greeting Reads: Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja. May the Mother of This World Remedy the Environmental Pollution and Make the World Evergreen Again.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greeting Reads: Be Blessed by the Smile of Ma Siva-Mayayai in the Versatile Designs of the Great Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Celebration.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 HD Images

Greetings on Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Greeting Reads: Spend the Whole Day With Your Whole Family and Relatives in Utmost Happiness. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja.

People offer various things to the deities like sarees, jewellery, fruits, flowers, etc. Special pujas and aartis are performed to seek blessings from the goddesses. On this day, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, and the goddess of health, fortune and wealth. Wishing everyone a Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022!

