Kalki Jayanti is a predominately Hindu observance celebrated to mark the future birth of Lord Kalki, Kalkin or Karki, who will be the tenth and the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed to commemorate the period when Lord Kalkin was born in Kali Yuga to annihilate the unrighteousness and evils of the world and turn the Wheel of Time into Satya Yuga. The Kali Yuga, in Hinduism, is the fourth and most destructive of the four yugas or world ages in a Yuga Cycle. Therefore it is believed that the manifestation of Lord Mahavishnu will descend on the planet to destroy Kali, the male demon and restore Dharma. The birth anniversary of Lord Karki falls on the Dwadashi of the Shukla paksha of the Bhadrapada or Sawan month as per the traditional Hindu calendar. Thence, looking at the dates in Panchang, Kalki Jayanti 2022 is on Wednesday, 3 August. Mythological Legend and Significance of the Birth Anniversary of Future Tenth Incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Kalki Jayanti Rituals

During the auspicious festival of Lord's Kalki's birthday, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath before sunrise, keep vrat and recite the sacred Vishnu Stotoram, either in a shrine or at home. At home, people recite the Narayana Mantra and other mantras ritually 108 times and begin the Kalki Jayanti puja by saying the Beej mantra. The idol of the Lord is washed spiritually with panchamrit and water, and then it is offered flowers, incense and Diya. Some worshipers of Lord Vishnu also donate clothes to the needy and alms to Brahmins.

Kalki Jayanti Significance

Special Puja is organized in Lord Vishnu temples on the occasion of Kalki Jayanti. On the occasion of Kalki Jayanti, special puja is organized for the devotees of Lord Vishnu in the local temples. The Hindu scriptures say that Lord Kalki will be born in the village of Shambala to a devoted Brahmin named Vishnuyasha. God would also appear on a majestic white horse named Devadatta, carrying a sword in his hand with which he would kill all the scornful and unfaithful kings on Earth. Kalki would also represent the eight Supreme virtues of the Godhead, and his most essential principle would be the liberation of an unstable world.

