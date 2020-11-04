The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2020 is here. Married Hindu women are keeping fast for marital bliss. Karva Chauth is one of the most loved festivals, and females take this opportunity to pray for the well-being of their life partner. Earlier, only married women used to take part in the festivity, but with time, men are also seen keeping fast and following the rituals along with their wives. One can only break the long day fast after the moon sighting. So, when will the moonrise today? In this blog, we bring you Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Trivandrum to know Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth puja shubh muhurat to break the fast.

Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4. Fasting is usually 14 hours long. The nirjala fast starts at the prescribed time in the morning and can be opened, once the moon is seen in the sky. This blog is dedicated to the moonrise timings in cities of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Trivandrum. The Chandra darshan time on Karwa Chauth for different cities are different. According to timeanddate.com, in Bangalore, the moon will rise at 8:44 pm. In Hyderabad, the moonrise time is set at 8:32 pm. In Chennai, the moon will rise 8:33 pm. This is the set time for a moonrise at these places, and a clear view would be possible depending on the weather condition.

Women offer puja to the moon, while looking at it through a sieve, and then to their husband, before breaking the fast. Karwa Chauth is a significant occasion for married women, and every year, they eagerly wait to follow the rituals and traditions associated with the festivity.

