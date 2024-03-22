Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2024 will be marked on March 25. This annual Hindu observance is the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi and is believed to be an important festival that celebrates the goddess of wealth and prosperity. To mark Maha Lakshmi Jayanti, people often share stories of Goddess Lakshmi’s birth, how she changed the world and more. Devotees also take this chance to visit temples, offer aartis and do Lakshmi Puja to appease the goddess. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti and more. Lakshmi Jayanti HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Wish Happy Lakshmi Jayanti To Your Loved Ones!

When is Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2024?

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on March 25. This annual commemoration falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalgun. The Purnima Tithi for Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2024 begins at 09.54 am on March 24 and will last until 12.29 pm on March 25.

Rituals of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is celebrated with various festive events, such as Pujas and aartis. Preparing special milk treats on this day is also believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

People perform Lakshmi Homam on Lakshmi Jayanti. During Lakshmi Homa, Goddess Lakshmi Sahasranamavali, i.e., 1000 names of Goddess Lakshmi and Shri Suktam, are recited. Offering lotus flowers dipped in honey to appease Mahalakshmi is also common. Happy Lakshmi Jayanti Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Mahalakshmi Pics, Lakshmi Mata Images And More On This Auspicious Day.

Significance of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came to earth from the great churning of the Milky Ocean - also known as Samudra Manthan. This mythological event is believed to take place on Phalgun Purnima and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees of Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmi Jayanti Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

It is believed that offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti helps appease the goddess. People often perform special puja on this day to seek prosperity and wealth. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2024!

