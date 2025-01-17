Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the giver of wisdom. The name "Lambodara" is derived from two Sanskrit words: "Lamba", meaning "long", and "Udara", meaning "belly." The large belly of Lord Ganesha symbolises his ability to absorb and digest both the good and bad aspects of life. It represents his infinite knowledge, patience, abundance, and his protective role in safeguarding his devotees from adversity. This form of Ganesha is revered for its spiritual and material blessings. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Friday, January 17. Here's all you need to know about this auspicious festival. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Moonrise Timing: Know Chaturthi Tithi, Significance and Rituals of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

For the year 2025, Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Friday, January 17th. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 4:06 AM and ends at 5:30 AM on January 18th, while the moonrise on this day will occur at 9:09 PM.

Significance of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi holds profound significance for those seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Some of the major reasons why this day is celebrated include:

The primary reason for observing this fast is to seek Lord Ganesha's divine intervention in removing obstacles that hinder personal and professional growth. Devotees believe that the fast helps to clear away challenges, making way for success and progress.

This day is particularly beneficial for improving mental clarity and concentration. Devotees who observe the fast experience enhanced decision-making abilities and a sharp focus in their daily lives.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is an ideal time for spiritual reflection, meditation, and connecting with the divine. Chanting Ganesha mantras helps purify the mind and soul, promoting spiritual growth.

According to astrology, this day is considered especially auspicious for remedying the doshas associated with the planets Rahu and Ketu. Fasting on this day is believed to reduce the negative effects of these planets.

Rituals and Observances of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi

The rituals observed during Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi are designed to honour Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Here is a detailed guide to the observances on this day: Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Wishes and Sakat Chauth Greetings: Celebrate the Auspicious Day With Lord Ganesha HD Images, Messages and Wallpapers.

Pre-Dawn Preparations: Devotees begin their day early, taking a holy bath to purify themselves. Homes and puja areas are cleaned, and the space is adorned with flowers and lights. A statue or image of Lord Ganesha is placed on a small altar, setting the stage for the day’s worship.

Observing the Fast: The fast begins at sunrise and continues until moonrise. Some devotees opt for a nirjal fast, where they abstain from food and water, while others may consume fruits and milk. The intention behind the fast is to devote oneself entirely to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings.

Chanting Ganesha Mantras: Throughout the day, devotees chant sacred mantras to invoke Lord Ganesha's blessings. The most popular mantras include:

“Om Gan Ganapataye Namah”

“Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha”

Offering Bhog (Prasad): As part of the puja, devotees offer modaks (Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet), laddoos, durva grass, and hibiscus flowers. These offerings are meant to please Lord Ganesha and seek his divine favour. The prasad is later shared among family members as a symbol of blessings and togetherness.

Evening Puja and Moon Worship: As the moon rises at 9:09 PM, devotees offer Arghya (water) to Chandra Deva (the Moon God), acknowledging the celestial connection and the importance of the moon in the day's rituals. During this time, the Sankashti Vrat Katha (story) is recited, narrating the significance of the day and Lord Ganesha's role in protecting his devotees from misfortune.

Breaking the Fast: After the moon worship, the fast is broken by consuming the prasad. Family members share the prasad as a token of love, unity, and divine blessings. The completion of the fast symbolises the triumph of devotion and faith.

By honouring Lord Ganesha on this sacred day, devotees seek his blessings for a smooth, prosperous life and for the elimination of all negative forces. This festival serves as a reminder to approach life’s difficulties with patience and wisdom, and it is a beautiful occasion for families to unite in prayer and gratitude. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi bring you endless happiness, prosperity, and success in all your endeavours.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

