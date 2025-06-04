Mahesh Navami is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva which is celebrated with great devotion by Hindus across India. This occasion holds special significance for the Maheshwari community, a prominent Vaishya caste in India. The day of Mahesh Navami falls on the Navami (9th day) of Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Mahesh Navami 2025 falls on Wednesday, June 4. The name Mahesha is also one of the various sacred names of Lord Shiva. On the holy occasion of Mahesh Navami, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are worshipped. In this article, let’s know more about Mahesh Navami 2025 date, Mahesh Navami 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Mahesh Navami 2025 Date and Navami Tithi

Mahesh Navami 2025 falls on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 09:56 PM on June 03 and ends at 11:54 PM on Jun 04.

Mahesh Navami Rituals

Devotees observe a fast and perform puja dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Special prayers, bhajans, and kirtans are organised in Maheshwari temples and homes.

On the day of Mahesh Navami, processions also known as Shobha Yatras and community gatherings are often organized.

It is said that devotees should engage in charity and community service on this day to have a blessed life and good luck

Many devotees visit Shiva temples on the day of Mahesh Navami and perform Abhishek with milk, water, and bel leaves.

Mahesh Navami Significance

Mahesh Navami holds great significance of the Hindus across India as the day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. According to various legends, the lineage of the Maheshwari origin was done on Jyeshtha Shukla Navami of Yudhishtir Samvat 9. Since then, the Maheshwari community has celebrated Jyeshtha Shukla Navami every year with the name of ‘Mahesh Navami’ as the day of origin of the community.

It is said that on the day of Jyeshtha Shukla Navami of Yudhishthira Samvat 9, Lord Mahesha and Mata Parvati freed the 72 Kshatriyas who had been turned into stone due to the curse of the sages and gave them life. By the grace of Lord Mahesha and Mother Parvati, those Kshatriyas got a rebirth and that is how the Maheshwari community emerged. Therefore, Lord Mahesha and Goddess Parvati are considered the founders of the Maheshwari society.

The festival of Mahesh Navami is celebrated on a large scale in the Maheshwari community as Maheshwari Vanshotpatti Day. On the auspicious occasion of Mahesha Navami, religious and cultural programs are organised, and processions are taken out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 06:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).