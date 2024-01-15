Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with fervour and devotion across India, holds a myriad of customs and rituals that honour the Sun God and emphasise positivity and generosity. From worshipping the Sun to observing various traditions, this day signifies renewal, spiritual rejuvenation, and fostering goodwill. Here’s a guide to observing these customs and what to avoid to ensure an auspicious Makar Sankranti 2024. Check out the following Makar Sankranti dos and don'ts:

Makar Sankranti Dos and Don'ts

To begin the day auspiciously, it's advised to worship the Sun God, a revered deity in Hindu traditions.

You must start the day with a purifying bath during Brahma Muhurta, followed by offering water (Arghya) to the rising sun. Bathing in the holy waters of the Ganga, if feasible, is believed to bring immense blessings.

Fasting on this day is considered highly beneficial, especially for those seeking spiritual growth and purification. Additionally, if your horoscope indicates Surya Dosh, donning yellow attire while worshipping the Sun can help mitigate its effects.

Acts of charity hold immense significance. Offering food to a Brahmin, along with Dakshina (donation), and preparing Khichdi to feed them is believed to alleviate Grahadosh, ensuring harmony and positivity in life.

Preparing sesame seed laddus or jaggery kheer as offerings to the Sun God (prasad) signifies devotion and invites auspiciousness. Donating sesame seeds, jaggery, and pulses to those in need further amplifies the positive energy surrounding this festival.

On Makar Sankranti, fostering respect and kindness toward everyone, refraining from negativity, and maintaining a positive atmosphere are advised. Welcoming visitors with warm gestures and avoiding letting anyone leave empty-handed symbolise hospitality and goodwill. Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: From Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in UP, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India.

Prior to eating anything on this day, it's customary to take a purifying bath. These practices uphold the sanctity of the occasion and invite blessings and auspiciousness into one's life.

Avoid consuming or bringing any 'Tamasic' food items home during Makar Sankranti.

Show respect to everyone and refrain from insulting anyone on this auspicious day.

Stay away from negative thoughts and environments, as they can invite negative energy.

If guests visit, ensure they don't leave empty-handed. It's essential to take a bath before consuming any food on this day.

Makar Sankranti, beyond its traditional rituals, is a celebration of unity, positivity, and gratitude. Observing these customs and steering clear of negativity ensures a day filled with blessings and harmony, marking the onset of a propitious year ahead.

