Masik Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Lord Krishna that is celebrated monthly. The day of Masik Krishna Janmashtami falls on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami, i.e. the eighth day of the waning moon phase, every month. This day honours Lord Krishna as the divine protector, guide, and source of joy and wisdom. Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2024 date in December falls on Sunday, December 22. The Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi will begin at 02:31, December 22 and will end at 05:07 PM on December 23. This day is an opportunity for devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and seek for happiness, wisdom and good fortune. Scroll down to know when is Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2024 date in December, Ashtami tithi, auspicious rituals and significance of the monthly observance dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Krishna. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Date and Ashtami Tithi

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2024 in December falls on Sunday, December 22. The Ashtami tithi will begin at 02:31, December 22 and will end at 05:07 PM on December 23.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami Rituals

On the day of Masik Krishna Janmashtami, devotees observe a fast, often partial or complete, to honour Lord Krishna.

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They consume fruits, milk, and non-grain foods, while others practice Nirjala fast (without water).

Devotees perform Krishna Puja with offerings like butter, curd, fruits, sweets, and flowers.

The rituals often include bathing a Krishna idol with milk, honey, and water.

People also sing devotional songs and chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Krishna.

As Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight, many devotees perform special prayers or kirtans during this time. Little Krishna Images and Bal Gopal Krishna Photos for Janmashtami.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami Significance

Masik Krishna Janmashtami holds great significance for the devotees of Lord Krishna. Observing a fast on Masik Krishna Janmashtami is considered very auspicious. Feeding the poor and cows and doing charity on this day is considered highly beneficial. According to religious beliefs, Masik Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna and observing a fast on this day with rituals is said to eradicate all the past sins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).