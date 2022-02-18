National Caregivers Day is observed on the third Friday of February every year. This year it will be celebrated on February 18. National Caregivers Day is celebrated to honour the health care professionals across the country providing long-term and hospice care. Caregivers provide a number of duties from personal care to medical services with compassion and professionalism. As you celebrate National Caregivers Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to thank all the caregivers around you for their hard work and dedication. You can download from our wide range of collections of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Depression Affects Cancer Caregivers Too, Here’s How

National Caregivers Day was founded by Providers Association for Home Health and Hospice Agencies in 2015 to dedicate a day to caregivers everywhere. The day was first observed in 2016. In 2016, the Registrar at National Day Calendar declared the day to be observed on the third Friday of February every year. As you celebrate this day to appreciate the caregivers here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, quotes, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and send to all the caregivers around you.

This day gives us all an opportunity to thank all the caregivers who have been a big support system in our lives. Especially in the past two years, we have seen the best services of the caregivers provided to the COVID 19 patients. Therefore, this is a perfect day to make them feel appreciated for the job they have been doing. Here are some beautiful messages that you can send as greetings for the day to all those who have acted as a caregiver to you. You can select from these beautiful quotes and images to send your wishes.

Wishing everyone Happy National Caregivers Day 2022!

