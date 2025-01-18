Every year, National Thesaurus Day is celebrated on January 18 across the United States of America (USA). The day also honours Peter Mark Roget, the creator of the Roget's Thesaurus, who was born on January 18, 1779. The annual US event is dedicated to celebrating the use of thesauruses, which help people find synonyms and antonyms for words, which helps in their vocabulary and writing skills. National Thesaurus Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage individuals to explore new words and their meanings, improving communication through language. As we celebrate National Thesaurus Day 2025, here’s all you need to know about National Thesaurus Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event celebrated in the US. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

National Thesaurus Day 2025 Date

National Thesaurus Day 2025 is celebrated on Saturday, January 18.

National Thesaurus Day Meaning and Significance

A thesaurus is a reference tool that provides synonyms and antonyms for words. It is an essential resource for writers, students, and anyone looking to expand their vocabulary or find just the right word for their writing or speech. Know What is The Difference Between Thesaurus and Dictionary and Improvise Your Vocabulary!

National Thesaurus Day is an important event that highlights the importance of Thesaurus in our daily lives as it helps in discovering new words and phrases, enriching your language skills. The annual event highlights the use of Thesaurus in finding words that better match the tone, style, or context of your writing. The day remembers Peter Mark Roget for his greatest contribution of Roget's Thesaurus, which is composed of six primary classes where each class is composed of multiple divisions and then sections.

