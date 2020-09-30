The National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is observed on October 1 celebrated every year in India since 1975. It is organised by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) and National AIDS Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India. It is to recognise and commemorate the immense contribution made by Dr Jai Gopal Jolly on his birthday who is known as the Father of Transfusion Medicine in India. He was an internationally known expert in the field of blood transfusion, who pioneered the voluntary blood donation movement in India. World Thalassemia Day 2020: From Red Meat to Green Leafy Vegetables, 5 Foods People With Blood Disorder Disease Should AVOID!

Main Objectives of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

To increase awareness among the people and the importance of voluntary blood donation.

To achieve 100 percent Voluntary Blood Donation to give the safest blood to the needy patients.

To have enough bloodstock in our blood banks.

To reinforce the self-esteem of those who donate blood voluntarily.

To inspire those who have not donated blood to start donating blood.

In accordance with the directive of the Supreme Court, the National Blood Transfusion Council was constituted in 1996 as a Registered Society. Main objectives of the National blood transfusion council is to promote voluntary blood donation, ensure safe blood transfusion and provide infrastructure to blood centres.

The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 in India covers blood as a commodity. Indian Panel Code chapter XIV, sections 269 and 270 also provide for protection against the spread of infectious diseases due to negligent and malignant acts. Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 also establishes regulations for blood banking and transfusions.

Criteria for blood donors as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 is that the age should be between 18 to 65 years. Bodyweight should be 45 kg and above and pulse rate 60 to 100 per minute and regular. Blood Pressure of Systolic 100 to180mm of mercury; Diastolic 50 to100mm of mercury. Haemoglobin minimum 12.5gm/100ml of blood and oral temperature should not exceed 37.50C.

