National Voters' Day is an annual event that is celebrated in India on January 25 to mark the foundation day of Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on this day in the year 1950. The annual event of National Voters' Day was established by the Government of India in order to encourage more young voters to take part in the political process. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Voters’ Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections. This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth. In this article, let’s know more about National Voters' Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event in India. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

National Voters' Day 2025 in India

National Voters' Day 2025 in India is celebrated on Saturday, January 25.

National Voters' Day History

A meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had approved a Law Ministry proposal to establish the National Voters' Day in India. By observing the new voters, who have attained the age of 18 years, were showing less interest in getting enrolled in the electoral rolls, she said the level of their enrolment was as low as 20 to 25% in certain cases. National Voters' Day in India was first celebrated on January 25, 2011. National Voters' Day serves as a reminder of the essential role of elections in building an inclusive democracy, encouraging every eligible citizen to be an active participant in shaping India's future.

National Voters' Day Significance

National Voters' Day is an important day that aims to encourage, facilitate, and maximise voter enrolment, especially the new voters. The day is dedicated to the country's voters and also spreads awareness among them to promote informed participation in the electoral process. The celebrations of National Voters' Day are held at national, state, district, constituency, and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country. As per records till 2024, there are 91.2 Crore eligible voters in India, making it the largest democracy in the world.

