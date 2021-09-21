Oktoberfest is the annual celebration that revolves around the delicious delicacy that is beer. Beer is a delightful and universally loved delicacy, and Oktoberfest is the world's largest Volksfest (beer festival and travelling funfair) that celebrates it. The 16 to 18-day folk festival is usually celebrated from mid- or late September to the first Sunday in October. While the official Oktoberfest 2021 was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people are sure to celebrate the spirit of this commemoration and hang out with their friends and family with a glass of chilled beer; remember this good time. And as we wait for Oktoberfest 2022, here is everything you need to know about Oktoberfest, how it is celebrated, the history of Oktoberfest and other similar festivals that are sure to be equally fun.

When is Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is celebrated from mid-September and goes on till the first week of October. First started in 1810, Oktoberfest is an important part of Bavarian culture and is held in Munich every year.

History of Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest initially took place in a 16-day period from the first Sunday of October. However, in 1994, this tradition was modified in response to German reunification. While the celebration was only for 16-days, in case the first Sunday falls on the first or second, it is extended until October 3, which is German Unity Day. This is the reason that it has been celebrated for 17 to 18 days now. Every year Oktoberfest witnesses almost six million people coming into attendance.

Inspired by the original Munich Oktoberfest, countries across the world also follow this tradition. Even in India, various restaurants and pubs organise special events for Oktoberfest. Similarly, the festival is also held in various parts of the world like the United States, Canada, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Russia, etc. It is interesting to note that outside Germany, the largest Oktoberfest is in Kitchener, Ontario (formerly Berlin) and surrounding cities in Waterloo Region, attracting over 700,000 visitors annually. Here's hoping that you can celebrate our own version of Oktoberfest this year in a safe way. Happy Oktoberfest 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).