Parakram Diwas is observed in India on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the most prominent leaders of India's freedom struggle. The annual event was first officially celebrated in 2021, as announced by the Government of India, to honour Bose's courage, patriotism, and contribution to India's independence movement. Netaji was an important leader in India's fight for freedom, especially through his leadership of the Indian National Army (INA) and his call for complete independence from British rule. He believed in uniting Indians across religious, regional, and linguistic lines to achieve independence. In this article, let’s know more about the Parakram Diwas 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Parakram Diwas 2025 Date

Parakram Diwas 2025 falls on Thursday, January 23.

Parakram Diwas Meaning

The word 'Parakram' means 'courage' or 'valour' in Hindi, further reflecting the strong and courageous spirit of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His birth anniversary, also known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti was observed as Parakram Diwas for the first time in 2021 on his 124th birth anniversary. Parakram Diwas is an official holiday in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, and Odisha. The Government of India pays tribute to Netaji on this day.

Parakram Diwas Significance

Parakram Diwas serves as a reminder of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s determination. On this day, leaders and citizens across India pay homage by garlanding Netaji's statues, visiting memorials, and organising cultural programs. Schools, colleges, and organisations host debates, seminars, and exhibitions to spread awareness about Netaji's life and legacy. Events are held to educate younger generation about Netaji’s bold vision and fearless leadership which motivates them to take pride in their country and contribute to its progress.

