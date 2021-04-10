Happy Ramadan! In Islam, Ramadan is considered to be a very holy month. The festival is said to start on April 14 this year. However, the dates are still tentative as it depends on the sighting of the moon. From the beginning of Ramadan to Eid, great enthusiasm is seen in the people during the holy month. Everyone congratulates each other on these days. Along with fasting and prayer, you can send greetings of Ramadan to your loved ones and friends by sending a message through Facebook, WhatsApp Status. People fast for 30 days in addition to offering namaz. A month later, after observing the moon, this fast is broken.

The festival of Eid is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan. However, many people, especially non-muslims, often wonder about the right way to wish their Muslim friends during Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak, Ramadan Kareem or Happy Ramzan, what is the proper greeting for the holy month? Well, amidst the joy of the festivities, let us tell you simple ways you can wish your loved ones during Ramadan!

During the auspicious month-long occasion, you can send each other love and best Ramadan Mubarak 2021 wishes. We bring you the latest collection of Ramadan Mubarak Images, Ramadan Kareem HD wallpapers for free download online. Besides, we have also provided WhatsApp sticker messages that you can send through the online messaging app while beginning the auspicious month of Ramzan 2021.

Ramadan Mubarak, Ramadan Kareem or Happy Ramzan, What Is the Proper Greeting for the Holy Month?

While most people go for "Happy Ramzan" or "Happy Ramadan" to celebrate the occasion, for a more traditional touch, you can go for "Ramadan Mubarak," which is the Urdu greeting for Happy Ramzan. The traditional Arabic greeting is "Ramadan Kareem" which means "Noble or generous Ramadan". If you want to make your wish more meaningful you can say, "Kul 'am wa enta bi-khair," which means "May every year find you in good health."

Greetings for Ramadan End

At the end of the month, Muslims observe a holiday called Eid al-Fitr. After reciting special prayers to end the final fast, the faithful begin their celebration of Eid. To wish Eid, people say "Eid Mubarak!"

Check out som of the best Ramadan Mubarak Greetings you can send to your loved ones:

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings, Quotes, Roza Wishes & Telegram Messages

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: Ramzan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings, Quotes, Roza Wishes & Telegram Messages

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: Ramzan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings, Quotes, Roza Wishes & Telegram Messages

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: Ramzan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings, Quotes, Roza Wishes & Telegram Messages

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: Ramzan Mubarak

Ramadan GIF Greeting:

Ramadan Wishes:

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings & Quotes: Send First Roza Wishes, Telegram Messages

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: As You Fast and Offer Prayers to Allah, May You Find Your Peace and Happiness. Have a Peaceful and Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings & Quotes: Send First Roza Wishes, Telegram Messages

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: In This Holy Month of Ramadan, May Allah Make It Easy for You To Keep Fasts and Grace You With the Strength To Do All the Prayers! Ramadan Kareem.

Send Ramadan GIF With Message: May the Holy Spirit of the Month of Ramadan Spark in Your Heart Always and Guide You to Walk Through Your Life. Ramadan Mubarak.

How to Download Ramazan 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

